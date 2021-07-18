MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $460.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

