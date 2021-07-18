MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,858.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,512.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,432.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,878.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

