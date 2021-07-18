Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MBIN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,916. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

