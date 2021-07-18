Mercury 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,305.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $792,029.92 and approximately $2,305.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.