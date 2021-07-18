Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $98,250.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.90 or 0.05990802 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00131843 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,672,698 coins and its circulating supply is 78,672,600 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

