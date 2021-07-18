Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,028.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00006394 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $4.75 million and $25,028.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

