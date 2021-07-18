Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 1,030,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.9 days.

Shares of Metro stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRAF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.