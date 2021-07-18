MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $355,887.19

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $355,887.19 and approximately $72.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,137,851 coins and its circulating supply is 142,835,923 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

