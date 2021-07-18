MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $491,829.14 and $213.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002052 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006265 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00089468 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

