Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $6.99 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

