Micromines (MICRO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Micromines has a total market cap of $41,305.73 and approximately $826.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00146896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.75 or 0.99658218 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars.

