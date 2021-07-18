Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $160,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.