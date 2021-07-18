MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $11.09 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.