Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $1.06

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $188.64 million and $4.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,773.05 or 0.99975602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 177,304,501 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

