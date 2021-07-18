Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Minerals Technologies worth $43,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.
In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
