Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Minerals Technologies worth $43,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

