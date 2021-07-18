Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MI.UN stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.71. 17,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$896.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

