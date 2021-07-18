Mirrored Alibaba Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $215.12 or 0.00680100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $26.25 million and approximately $8,453.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00148392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.16 or 1.00104334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 122,006 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

