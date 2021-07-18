Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $20.15 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.15 or 0.00063789 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $22.64 million and $65,413.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

