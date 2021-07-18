Mist Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $13,630.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00811368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

