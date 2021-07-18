Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 633,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 437.4 days.

Shares of MIELF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

