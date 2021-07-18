Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 44.2% in June

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.