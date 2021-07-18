MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 44.6% in June

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,180. The company has a market capitalization of $307.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

