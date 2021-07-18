MobileGo Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $822,364.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MGO is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

