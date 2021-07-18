Modefi Price Hits $0.71 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $351,273.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00810447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.