Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $0.0384 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $238,704.78 and $153,603.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024547 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001361 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000984 BTC.

