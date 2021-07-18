Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director W Don Cornwell Purchases 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director W Don Cornwell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

