Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings of $6.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the highest is $8.12. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,058.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,362 shares of company stock worth $79,972,385. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $288.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.66.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.