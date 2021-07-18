ModiHost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,473.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $117,412.33 and $20,473.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

