MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $81.84 million and $1.16 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,645.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.31 or 0.06020804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.01389070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00376158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00634529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00392664 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00296188 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.