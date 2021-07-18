Monavale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,355.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $370.35 or 0.01169048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $2,355.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00376677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,314 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.