MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $512.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00105902 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,719,968 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.