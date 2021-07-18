Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,666 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679,129 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $160,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,861,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,089,342,000 after buying an additional 650,060 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,109 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,916,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,159,109,000 after buying an additional 252,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.