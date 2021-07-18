Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00378905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

