MoonSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $172.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $172.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00373024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,526,338 coins and its circulating supply is 24,505,837 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

