MoonTrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $37,953.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.95 or 1.00130204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

