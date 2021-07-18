MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in June

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,532.0 days.

MPSYF remained flat at $$84.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.66. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

