MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.71 Million

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report $55.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.89 million to $58.92 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $227.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.65 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $399.72 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.09 on Friday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

