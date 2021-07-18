MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,260,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of MP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,142. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

