Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $71,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 38.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 27.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

