mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $740,295.00

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $740,295.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

