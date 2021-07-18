mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $740,295.00

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $740,295.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049910 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014358 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.16 or 0.00830939 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

