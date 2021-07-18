mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Volume Hits $936.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.25 million and $936.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,749.54 or 1.00133831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00051697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

