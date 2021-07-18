Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Buys 2,777,777 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 2,777,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,986.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 310,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,800. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

