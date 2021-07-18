MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MSLP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.44. MusclePharm has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.