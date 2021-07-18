My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $48.07 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 42.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00022181 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $48.07 million and $11.36 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 297.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00146508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.26 or 1.00466289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

