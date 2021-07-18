MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $63.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

