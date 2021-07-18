Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $66,056.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00102076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00147218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,677.22 or 1.00074263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

