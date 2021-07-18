Name Change Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0204 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $875,254.97 and $102,936.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 43,003,355 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

