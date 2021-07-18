Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003964 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $6,348.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.01387230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00389723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001135 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

