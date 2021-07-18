NativeCoin (N8V) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 62% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $35.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00243121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001576 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

