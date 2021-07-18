Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Update

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Natixis stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02. Natixis has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $50.13.
About Natixis
