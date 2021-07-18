Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Update

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Natixis stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02. Natixis has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

About Natixis

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

